Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup: BLV Blasters rout Trident Stallions

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 15

Half-centuries by Sahaj Dhawan and Naman Dhir helped BLV Blasters beat Trident Stallions by eight wickets in the ongoing Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium today.

Dhawan posted a quickfire 63 off 43 balls while Dhir contributed 54 off 26 balls to help the side surpass the 157-run target in 17.2 overs. Jaish Jain also contributed 27 off 22 balls while Kuwar Pathak added 14 runs to the chase. Gourav Choudhary claimed one wicket for the bowling side.

Earlier, after opting to bat, Trident Stallions scored 157 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Openers Jaiveer Bhinder (48 off 37 balls) and Vihaan Malhotra (40 off 35 balls) started off well. Later, Choudhary added 43 off 17 balls to the team’s total. Ashwani Kumar was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped four wickets while conceding 36 runs, while Prerit Dutta claimed a wicket for 34 runs.

In the second match, a quickfire innings by Ramandeep Singh helped Agri King’s Knights log a 31-run win over Hampton Falcons. Batting first, Knights scored 216 for six wickets in 20 overs. Ramandeep scored a brilliant 70 off 29 balls. Mayank Gupta (44 off 30 balls) and Varinder Singh Sran (20) were the other main scorers for the side. Madhav Singh Pathania claimed two wickets, while Ashish Lowrance claimed one.

In reply, the Falcons batters could manage only 185 runs at the loss of seven wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Anmolpreet Singh posted 57 off 32 deliveries, while Anshul Chaudhary and Pukraj Maan contributed 30 run each. Siddharth Kaul also came up with 29 off 15 balls, but couldn’t help his team reach the target. Balteej Singh Dhanda and Ramandeep claimed two wickets each for the bowling side, while Sohraab Dhaliwal and Deepin Chitkara claimed one each.

#Cricket