Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup: BV Blasters, Agri King’s win openers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 13

Naman Dhir fired a fine century to help BV Blasters record a 29-run win over Royal Phantoms on the opening day of the Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup at IS Bindra PCA Stadium today.

Batting first, BV Blasters scored 215 for six wickets. Dhir smashed 105 off 44 balls, studded with six boundaries and nine sixes. Opener Jaish Jain scored 44 off 33 deliveries with three boundaries and three sixes. Abhinav Sharma remained the pick of the bowlers as he took three wickets while ceding 35 runs. Ayush Goyal, Kuljit Singh and Harjas Singh Tandon picked a wicket each.

In reply, Royal Phantoms could score only 186 at the loss of seven wickets in the allotted overs. Opener Taranveer Singh Randhawa led the charge by playing a 79-run inning off 47 balls with 10 boundaries and three sixes. However, he failed to find an able support to ensure his team a winning start. Prerit Dutt took two wickets for 14 runs, while Ashwani Kumar, Mayanak Markande, Krishan and Dhir claimed a wicket each.

In the second match, Agri King’s Knight defeated JK Super Strikers by eight runs.

Batting first, Agri Knights posted 203 runs for four wickets. Openers Azam Nazar (16) and Jashanpreet Singh Sidhu (0) returned to pavilion soon. Gitansh Khera came up with a brilliant 77 off 48 balls studded with seven boundaries and three sixes. Ramandeep Singh scored 53 off 34 balls. Later, Sohraab Dhaliwal showcased some brilliant shots and scored a quick-fire 42 off 15 balls with five boundaries and two sixes. Sanvir Singh claimed two wickets for 40 runs, while Harry Dhaliwal and Jas Inder Singh Baidwan took one each.

In reply, the JK Strikers batters got a dream start as openers Vishwanath Pratap Singh (103 off 57 balls with seven boundaries and six sixes) and Jaskaranvir Singh Paul (58 off 43 balls ) raised a 115-run partnership. However, the side could manage 195 runs at the loss of five wickets. Gurnoor Brar took four wickets for 42 runs, while Ramandeep Singh got one.

#Cricket