 Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup: BV Blasters, Agri King’s win openers : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup: BV Blasters, Agri King’s win openers

Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup: BV Blasters, Agri King’s win openers

Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup: BV Blasters, Agri King’s win openers

A cricket match in progress on the opening day of the Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup at PCA stadium, Mohali, on Thursday. Photo: NITIN MITTAL



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 13

Naman Dhir fired a fine century to help BV Blasters record a 29-run win over Royal Phantoms on the opening day of the Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup at IS Bindra PCA Stadium today.

Batting first, BV Blasters scored 215 for six wickets. Dhir smashed 105 off 44 balls, studded with six boundaries and nine sixes. Opener Jaish Jain scored 44 off 33 deliveries with three boundaries and three sixes. Abhinav Sharma remained the pick of the bowlers as he took three wickets while ceding 35 runs. Ayush Goyal, Kuljit Singh and Harjas Singh Tandon picked a wicket each.

In reply, Royal Phantoms could score only 186 at the loss of seven wickets in the allotted overs. Opener Taranveer Singh Randhawa led the charge by playing a 79-run inning off 47 balls with 10 boundaries and three sixes. However, he failed to find an able support to ensure his team a winning start. Prerit Dutt took two wickets for 14 runs, while Ashwani Kumar, Mayanak Markande, Krishan and Dhir claimed a wicket each.

In the second match, Agri King’s Knight defeated JK Super Strikers by eight runs.

Batting first, Agri Knights posted 203 runs for four wickets. Openers Azam Nazar (16) and Jashanpreet Singh Sidhu (0) returned to pavilion soon. Gitansh Khera came up with a brilliant 77 off 48 balls studded with seven boundaries and three sixes. Ramandeep Singh scored 53 off 34 balls. Later, Sohraab Dhaliwal showcased some brilliant shots and scored a quick-fire 42 off 15 balls with five boundaries and two sixes. Sanvir Singh claimed two wickets for 40 runs, while Harry Dhaliwal and Jas Inder Singh Baidwan took one each.

In reply, the JK Strikers batters got a dream start as openers Vishwanath Pratap Singh (103 off 57 balls with seven boundaries and six sixes) and Jaskaranvir Singh Paul (58 off 43 balls ) raised a 115-run partnership. However, the side could manage 195 runs at the loss of five wickets. Gurnoor Brar took four wickets for 42 runs, while Ramandeep Singh got one.

#Cricket

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

A view of ruins in Manali after devastation by rains; this drone video will leave you heartbroken

2
Delhi

Several key areas flooded in Delhi as city battles flood threat

3
Entertainment

When Preity Zinta was blamed for Suchitra's divorce with Shekhar Kapur

4
Punjab

2 more breaches in Ghaggar in Punjab's Sangrur lead to chaos

5
Nation

Non-essential govt offices, schools and colleges in Delhi to remain closed till Sunday

6
Punjab

Punjab schools to remain closed till July 16 in view of floods in state

7
Punjab

As Punjab faces flood situation, CM Bhagwant Mann says will not beg for financial assistance from Centre

8
Himachal

Undeterred by enormous hardships after rain-battering, Himachal Pradesh locals extend helping hand to stranded tourists

9
Himachal

60 tourists evacuated from Lahaul and Spiti; horticulture minister Jagat Negi oversees rescue operation

10
Himachal

Chandigarh-Shimla highway opened for heavy vehicles

Don't Miss

View All
Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Top News

Monsoon fury: Raging Yamuna floods key Delhi areas; Red Fort, schools shut; traffic affected

Monsoon fury: Raging Yamuna floods key Delhi areas; Red Fort, schools shut; traffic affected

Flows 3m above danger level; 3 water plants shut, supply dow...

Tourists evacuated from Chandratal

Tourists evacuated from Chandratal

PRTC bus driver’s body found

MoD clears proposal to purchase 26 Rafale Marine jets, 3 Scorpene subs

MoD clears proposal to purchase 26 Rafale Marine jets, 3 Scorpene subs

PM Modi in France, deals to figure during talks with Macron

Chandrayaan-3 set to take leap towards moon today

Chandrayaan-3 set to take leap towards moon today

Visit will provide fresh impetus to ties with France, says Modi

Visit will provide fresh impetus to ties with France, says Modi

france agrees to use unified payments interface


Cities

View All

Little relief as water recedes in Taran Tarn dist

Little relief as water recedes in Taran Tarn dist

Holidays in schools extended till July 16

Kidnapped girl found murdered

Pathetic parks: Floor tiles in Labour Colony park no solution for waterlogging

Lineman suspended for demanding bribe

Rain over, not trouble for Kharar

Rain over, not trouble for Kharar

3rd day in row, P’kula-UT commute a huge hassle

Explore PPP model to cut cost of Metro project: RITES to Chandigarh

No power supply for 5 days, Ambala residents lock dept office; 12 booked

Pay Rs 30K per acre to flood-hit farmers, demands Patiala MP

Deluged Delhi stares at drinking water shortage

Deluged Delhi stares at drinking water shortage

Supreme Court to hear Sisodia’s bail pleas today

Delhi Metro's fourth expansion on anvil

Army of unsung heroes race against time to plug breaches

Army of unsung heroes race against time to plug breaches

Government to compensate for damage: AAP leader

Volunteers encounter fresh obstacle in relief work

Vajra Sappers come to rescue

No loss of life due to floods in Kapurthala: DC

~2.24 cr disbursed to next of kin of 11 deceased, 4 injured, DC tells NGT

Rs 2.24 cr disbursed to next of kin of 11 deceased, 4 injured, DC tells NGT

Four held, 12 stolen vehicles recovered

Two of vehicle thieves’ gang arrested

Cop booked for taking bribe

Three nabbed on gambling charge

‘Delayed’ sewer cleaning behind flooding

‘Delayed’ sewer cleaning behind flooding

Water enters houses, Mandi Gobindgarh MC draws locals’ ire

Patiala: Helpline for snake bite cases

9 tubewells functional in Urban Estate, Patiala

PSTCL official assumes charge