Mohali, June 6

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) will host the 2nd Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup from June 10-27. This year, the tournament will feature six teams.

“The Sher-e-Punjab T20 Tournament provides a professional platform for Punjab’s cricket players, allowing them to perform on a grand stage and gain recognition for their skills and talent,” said Dilsher Khanna, secretary, PCA.

He further added that, “The inaugural ceremony will start at 6.30 pm on June 10. Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan will perform at the event. The PCA is committed to providing top-class facilities to players and support staff, adhering to IPL standards.”

The jersey-unveiling event of the teams will be held on June 8 at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium.

Uday appointed coach of Trident Stallions

Punjab’s veteran player Uday Kaul has been appointed as head coach of the Trident Stallions team for the upcoming Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup. Kaul comes with decades of experience and is known for his strategic skills and ability to motivate the players. Sandeep Sawal will also be with Team Trident to support Kaul. He has been given dual responsibility.

He has been appointed as the fielding coach as well as the bowling coach of the side. “The partnership between Kaul and Sawal will be beneficial for the Trident Stallions.,” said Rajinder Gupta, chairperson, Trident Group.

