 Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup: Knights storm into semifinals : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup: Knights storm into semifinals

Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup: Knights storm into semifinals

Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup: Knights storm into semifinals

Mandeep Singh, who scored 90 for Agri King's Knights against Intersoft Titans, in action at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Monday. Tribune photo: Vicky



Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 24

A fine batting by Agri King’s Knights batsmen helped the side to storm into the semifinals of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup being played at IS Bindra PCA Stadium. The side defeated Intersoft Titans by 55 runs in a high-scoring match.

Batting first, the Knights posted 202/9 in allotted 20 overs. Mandeep Singh came up with a stunning performance of 90 off 49 balls, studded with nine boundaries and three sixes. Abhishek Sharma, who got picked for the next month’s Zimbabwe Tour, posted 45 off 21 balls, with two boundaries and four sixes. The duo was involved in a 74-run partnership for the 3rd wicket.

Earlier, opener Sahaj Dhawan scored 41 off 22 balls, with seven boundaries and one six.

Siddharth Kaul picked four wickets for the bowling side, while Abhinav Sharma claimed two. Shivam Verma and Emanjot Singh Chahal picked one each.

In reply, the Titans were bundled out at 147/9. Pukraj Mann (52 off 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) remained the main scorer for the side, while Vishwanath Pratap Singh (23) and Gitansh Khera (19) were the other main scorers. Abhishek, Harjot Singh, Vinay Choudhary and Sumit Sharma claimed two wickets each, while Varinder Singh Lohat picked one. BLV Blasters, Agri Kings Knights, Trident Stallions and JK Super Strikers have made it to the semifinals of the tournament.

#Cricket #Mohali


