Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup: Nehal stars in Trident Stallions’ second win

Mohali, July 20

IPL famed Nehal Wadhera today played a timely 66-run innings to help Trident Stallions record a comfortable seven-wicket win over Hampton Falcons during the Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup being held at IS Bindra PCA Stadium.

Chasing Falcons’ target of 164 runs, Stallions posted 168/3 in the allotted 18 overs. Opener Shivein Rakheja started off well by contributing 44 off 35 balls, studded with seven boundaries. Thereafter, Nehal took the charge and scored 66 off 48 balls, studded with nine boundaries, to help the side register their second win of the tournament.

Gourav Choudhary later fired 38 off 14 balls, studded with two boundaries and four sixes. Kawalpreet Singh Saini and Kunwar Hirdanshu Kuckreja claimed one wicket each for the bowling side. Earlier, Falcons’ batters posted 164/4 in allotted 20 overs. Anmolpreet Singh (53 off 36 balls, six boundaries and one six) helped the side to reach the total. His innings was ably supported by Anshul Chaudhary (45 off 40 balls, six boundaries), Prabjot Singh (25) and Aryan Sharma (22). Aryaman Singh, Harshdeep Singh and Gourav claimed one wicket each for the bowling side.

In the second match, Agri King’s Knights registered a 15-run win over Royal Phantoms.

Batting first, the Knights scored 172/8 in 20 overs. Ramandeep Singh scored 74 off 39 balls, with four boundries and four sixes, to top the team’s chart. Mayank Gupta (36) and Sohraab Dhaliwal (24) were the other scores for the side. Kuljit Singh picked 3/38 while Harpreet Brar and Harjas Singh Tandon took one wicket each.

In reply, Phantom’s posted 157/9 in 20 overs. Ridham Satyawan (41 off 29 balls, with three boundaries and two sixes), Eish Rao (27) and Ayush Goyal (24) contributed to the chase. Gurnoor Singh Brar, Barinder Singh Sran and Dhaliwal took two wickets each for the bowling side. Baltej Singh Dhanda and Deepin Chitkara accounted one wicket each.

