Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup: Royal Phantoms beat BLV Blasters by 5 wickets

Mohali, July 22

Vaibhav Kalra came up with a timely 83 off 48 balls, studded with three boundaries and five sixes, to help Royal Phantoms record a five-wicket win over BLV Blasters in the ongoing Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cricket Cu at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium today.

Chasing Blasters’ total of 160 runs, Phantoms had a disastrous start as half their side was back to the pavilion for 85 runs. Thereafter, Kalra took the charge and helped the side log a win. Ridham Satyawan (23) and Venus Garg (22) also contributed in the win. Krish Bhagat claimed two wickets, while Sukhdeep Singh Bajwa, Sukhwinder Singh and Sameer Khan claimed one wicket each for the bowling side. Earlier, batting first, the Blasters had posted 160/5 in the allotted 20 overs with the help of Kuwar Pathak (60 off 41 balls, with eight boundaries and one six), Prerit Dutta (35 off 36 balls) and Sahaj Dhawan (21). Abhinav Sharma, Siddharth Bakshi, Kuljit Singh, and Harjas Singh Tandon claimed a wicket each for the bowling side.

Meanwhile, Trident Stallions and Agri King’s Knights shared two points each as the match was washed out by the showers. The toss could not take place in the rain-hit match, and it was called off at around 4.15 pm. Trident Stallions and King’s Knights had to share 2-2 points. Trident now have 14 points from seven matches with three wins, three defeats and one draw. They currently stand at the fourth place. At the same time, King’s hold the second position with 18 points after four wins, two losses and a draw over seven matches.

