Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup set to kick off tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 11

The Punjab Cricket Association is all set to organise the much-awaited Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup from July 13 to 30 at the IS Bindra Stadium in Sector 63. The tournament will be an opportunity for the athletes to showcase their talent at the national level. Besides, the tournament will also help promote the sport, one of the organisers stressed.

As many as 33 matches — including the final and the semifinals — are slated to be held as part of the tournament. As per the schedule, a total of two matches will be played every day. The first day of the tournament will see BLV Blasters face off with the Royal Phantoms, and Agri Kings Knights will take on the JK Super Strikers. The Hampton Falcons and the Trident Stallions are two other teams that will feature in the event. A total of six teams will participate in the event.

#Cricket