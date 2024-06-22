Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup: Super Strikers beat Knights

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 21

Riding high on Kartik Sharma’s 48-ball 83 and Aryan Yadav’s 38-ball 53, JK Super Strikers beat Agri King’s Knights in a match played during the second Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup being organised by the PCA at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Strikers beat Knights by 38 runs.

Batting first, the Strikers posted 180/4 in the allotted 20 overs, with Kartik and Aryan doing the bulk of the scoring. Captain Sanvir Singh also played well and scored an unbeaten 15-ball 22. In reply, the Knights bundled out 142/9 in 20 overs. The opener, Sahaj Dhawan, gave a good start to his team, scoring a 16-ball 26; however, wickets kept falling from the other end.

#Cricket #Mohali