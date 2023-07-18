 Sher-e-Punjab T20: Shivein helps Trident triumph : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 17

A fine 85-run innings by Shivein Rakheja helped the Trident Stallions log a 19-run win over the Royal Phantoms, during the ongoing Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cricket Cup at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium today. Batting first, the Trident Stallions had posted 199/7 in 20 overs. Opener Rakheja had scored a quickfire 85 off 47 balls, studded with 10 boundaries and three sixes. Nehal Wadhera had also made an important contribution of 44 off 30 balls, with five boundaries and one six. Vihaan Malhotra and Gurkeerat Singh Maan had scored 17 runs to help the team achieve 199 runs. Kuljit Singh had claimed two wickets, while Gaurav Bedi and Harpreet Brar claimed one wicket each. In the reply, the Royal Phantoms posted 180/9 in the alloted 20 overs. Abhinav Sharma and Aditya Pratap Singh scored 31 each to remain the main scorers for the side, while Taranveer Singh Randhawa (29), Vaibhav Kalra (28), Brar (26) and Ridham Satyawan (21). Garv Kumar (3/53), Harshdeep Singh (3/26), Aryaman Singh (2/23) and Manpreet Singh Chauhan (1/50) shared wickets for the bowling side.

Meanwhile, in a low-scoring match, the JK Super Strikers recorded a nine-wicket win over the Hampton Falcons. Chasing the Falcons’ total of 139-runs, the Strikers’ batters posted 140/1 in 15.5 overs. Openers Vishwanath Pratap Singh and Jaskaranvir Singh Paul continued their perfect run as they raised 79 runs for the opening wicket. Singh scored unbeaten 67 off 52 balls, studded with six boundaries and two sixes, whereas Paul added 37 off 28 balls, with four boundaries and one six, before getting run out by Madhav Singh Pathania. Sanvir Singh later added an unbeaten 29 off 16 balls, with four boundaries and one six to help the side clinch an easy victory. Earlier, batting first, the Falcons’ batters could manage to score 1398 in 20 overs. Anmolpreet Singh remained the only best performer for the side as he completed 51 off 43 balls, with four boundaries and one six. Anshul Chaudhary (22), Aryan Bhatia (15), Pukhraj Singh (14) and Siddharth Kaul (10) were the only other batters to make a double figure contribution in the total. Sanvir, Gursimran Singh Gill and Emanjot Singh Chahal claimed two wickets each for the bowling side, while Pardeep Singh Grewal accounted one.

