Shiamak Davar’s Summer Funk programme at SFHS-26

Chandigarh, June 7
Shiamak Davar’s Summer Funk programme, in association with the Durga Das Foundation, brought an evening of electrifying moments with music and visual effects this evening at Newton Hall of the Strawberry Fields High School in Sector 26.
This year’s Summer Funk, which had around 150 participants, was about 60 minutes long with sequences specially prepared for a visual delight. Students from ages 4 to 40 showcased different moods, emotions, physical moves, and levels.
The director of Durga Das Foundation said, “Chandigarh is a special destination for Shiamak and his group, who come twice a year to help the Tricity’s dance enthusiasts hone their skills and reach a notch higher on the dance efficiency scale. Shiamak’s mantra has always been simple. Following the motto of ‘have feet will dance’, he is driven by the fact that just about anybody who has feet can dance.”
He added, “There cannot be a better example of this when you see how participants from different backgrounds just merge into one cohesive whole, melting their differences and their stations in life to become just creative artistes par excellence.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Narendra Modi bows to consensus ‘Nation first, no power lust’
To take oath for 3rd time as PM tomorrow, will equal Nehru’s...
Cop slapped Kangana Ranaut in rush of blood, says CISF
FIR lodged; farmers want actor booked too over remarks
Punjab Police ex-DIG gets 7-year jail for 1993 fake encounter
Former Punjab DSP given life sentence