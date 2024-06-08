Shiamak Davar’s Summer Funk programme at SFHS-26

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 7

Shiamak Davar’s Summer Funk programme, in association with the Durga Das Foundation, brought an evening of electrifying moments with music and visual effects this evening at Newton Hall of the Strawberry Fields High School in Sector 26.

This year’s Summer Funk, which had around 150 participants, was about 60 minutes long with sequences specially prepared for a visual delight. Students from ages 4 to 40 showcased different moods, emotions, physical moves, and levels.

The director of Durga Das Foundation said, “Chandigarh is a special destination for Shiamak and his group, who come twice a year to help the Tricity’s dance enthusiasts hone their skills and reach a notch higher on the dance efficiency scale. Shiamak’s mantra has always been simple. Following the motto of ‘have feet will dance’, he is driven by the fact that just about anybody who has feet can dance.”

He added, “There cannot be a better example of this when you see how participants from different backgrounds just merge into one cohesive whole, melting their differences and their stations in life to become just creative artistes par excellence.”

