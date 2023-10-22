Shift battery units outside buildings in 3 months: Report

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 21

A report pertaining to the fire incidents at the PGI was submitted to the authorities concerned today.

According to sources, the report has recommended installation of UPS batteries outside the hospital buildings within three months.

There are 25 UPS battery rooms in the hospital. A major fire broke out in the computer room of the C-Block of Nehru Hospital during the night of Monday. The cause of the fire was traced to short-circuit in the UPS room housing more than 100 batteries, which ultimately set on fire the electric cables. Five floors of the block were gutted. Just one week after the fire at C-Block, the institute was once again struck by a fire emergency, this time at the Advanced Eye Centre. The cause was again traced to short-circuit in UPS batteries.

