Shift battery units outside buildings in 3 months: Report

Chandigarh, October 21
A report pertaining to the fire incidents at the PGI was submitted to the authorities concerned today.
According to sources, the report has recommended installation of UPS batteries outside the hospital buildings within three months.
There are 25 UPS battery rooms in the hospital. A major fire broke out in the computer room of the C-Block of Nehru Hospital during the night of Monday. The cause of the fire was traced to short-circuit in the UPS room housing more than 100 batteries, which ultimately set on fire the electric cables. Five floors of the block were gutted. Just one week after the fire at C-Block, the institute was once again struck by a fire emergency, this time at the Advanced Eye Centre. The cause was again traced to short-circuit in UPS batteries.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Aid trickles into besieged Gaza as UN chief urges Israel to avoid ‘collective punishment’
20 trucks allowed, workers say it can’t address unprecedente...
Gaganyaan : ISRO aces safety test for its 1st human space flight
Simulates abort situation for crew module
Congress, BJP bank on old warhorses in Rajasthan
Gehlot, Raje, Pilot to defend traditional turfs
US, UK back Trudeau over expulsion of envoys
Accuse India of violating 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomat...
Punjab Govt cancels 39 illegal private bus permits
25 of these are of firms earlier owned by Badals