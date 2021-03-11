Shivalik Development Board scheme: Panchkula Deputy Commissioner asks depts to prepare action plans

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 11

The administration today directed the departments concerned to prepare and submit soon the plans of various works to be carried out during 2022-23 and from 2023-24 to 2031-32 under the Shivalik Development Board (SDB) scheme.

Deputy Commissioner Mahaveer Kaushik stated this during a meeting convened at the Mini-Secretariat to plan the various works to be carried out by the departments under the scheme. Additional Deputy Commissioner Manita Malik was also present.

Kaushik directed the officials to submit their plans at the earliest so that the SDB could release funds for those works. In order to raise the standard of living of people living in the Shivalik region and to increase their income and livelihood, all departments, while preparing their one-year and 10-year action plans, keep in mind water harvesting. There should be a special focus on management, afforestation, improvement of water supply, animal husbandry, public health, tourism and agriculture (soil conservation), he added.

Kaushik said the objective of the scheme was to ensure an integrated development of hilly and semi-hilly areas like Morni, Pinjore, Barwala, Raipur Rani through various activities. These include activities related to agriculture, floriculture, herbal plantation, education, public health, buildings and roads, irrigation, water harvesting management, banking, tourism, forestry, poultry and animal husbandry, he added.