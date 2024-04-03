Shivansh emerges overall champ at bodybuilding meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 2

Shivansh Sharma claimed overall champion’s title during the 33rd Junior Mr Chandigarh event organised by the Chandigarh Amateur Body Building Association at the GGDSD College, Sector 32.

In the below 55kg category, Himanshu Rawat claimed the top position followed by Mayank Kumar and Varun Kumar.

In the below 60kg category, Jaskirat Singh and Ankit Sharma claimed the top two positions, respectively.

Arshdeep Singh won the title in below 65kg category and Aakash Sahotra claimed the second position. Prateek Yinayak won the below 70kg final followed by Manish Singh.

In the below 75 kg category, Ankush Sharma and Saurab Bhatia claimed the top two positions, respectively. In the below 80kg category, Nitin claimed the first position and Shashank Yadav finished second. Shivansh won the above 80kg final followed by Neeraj.

