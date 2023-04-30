SHO of Panchkula women’s unit killed in Maharashtra accident

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 29

In a tragic incident, Inspector Neha Chauhan, Station House Officer (SHO), Women Police Station, Sector 5, here was killed and five others, including a suspect, were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a truck in Maharashtra this morning.

The injured have been identified as Assistant Police Inspector Savinder, Head Constable Rajkumar, Home Guards Jawan Sunny (driver), Constable Bittu, and accused Vaijnath Madhukarav Shinde, a resident of Sagar Nagar, Prabhwani district, Maharashtra.

Neha, along with her team, had gone to Wardha district to arrest the accused, who was booked in a case under the IT Act. The team, after arresting the accused, headed to Panchkula in their official vehicle at 6:50 am today. After about five minutes, the official vehicle collided with the rear of the truck while overtaking near Panjra village. Neha died on the spot. Local residents helped the injured get out of the vehicle. They were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Maharashtra, while Neha’s body has been kept in the mortuary for post-mortem to be conducted tomorrow. The Maharashtra police have registered a case under Section 279, 337, 339, 304-A, 119, 121, 177 and 184 of the IPC.

Meanwhile, the police said in 2021, they had registered a case on a complaint by a girl under the IT Act at the Sector 5 Women Police Station against Shinde. The girl had alleged that one of her acquaintances had clicked obscene photos of her and uploaded those on the social media. She had alleged that her photos were still there in the mobile of the accused. Neha was investigating the case.

Neha was born on September 18, 1982, in Shahbad and joined the Haryana Police as Sub-Inspector on October 17, 2008. She was a hockey player. She is survived by husband, two daughters and a son, who live in at Guru Nanak Enclave in Zirakpur. Her eldest daughter is nine-year-old.

Neha had served at various police stations before her posting at the Sector 5 Women Police Station. Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumer Pratap Singh said a team, under the leadership of Inspector Sukhbir Singh, had been sent to Maharashtra to bring the body. The deceased’s family will be given facilities as per the rules of the government. The Haryana Police has entered into an agreement with a private bank, under which assistance is given to a police officer or employee who dies in any accident.