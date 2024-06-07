Shocker: UT plans to raise power tariff by over 19%

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, June 6

Be ready to pay more for power in Chandigarh. The UT Electricity Department has proposed an average increase of nearly 19.44% in the existing power tariff for the financial year 2024-25.

In a petition submitted before the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC), the department has proposed revision in the fixed and energy charges in different domestic and commercial categories for the current fiscal.

However, the department can implement the revised rates only after getting approval from the commission.

In the domestic category, the department has proposed a hike in fixed charge from Rs 15 per month to Rs 40 a month. However, no increase has been proposed in the slab of 0-151 units, which remains at Rs 2.75/kWh. The department has proposed a hike from Rs 4.25 to Rs 4.90 per unit in the slab of 151-400 units, while an increase from Rs 4.65 to Rs 5.50 has been proposed in the slab of 401 and above units. In the domestic high tension (HT) category, the department has proposed a hike from Rs 4.30 to Rs 5 per unit.

In the commercial low tension (LT) category, the department has proposed a raise in the fixed charge slab from Rs 25 for single phase to Rs 50.

However, no increase has been proposed in the slab of 0-150 units and 151-400 units, which remain at Rs 4.50 and 4.70, respectively. In the 401 and above units bracket, the department has proposed a hike in the fixed charge from Rs 100 to Rs 130 for three phase and energy charge from Rs 5 to Rs 6 per unit. In the commercial HT category, the department has proposed an increase in the fixed charge from Rs 100 to Rs 130 and energy charge from Rs 4.50 per unit to Rs 5 per unit. In the both large and medium industry categories, the department has proposed a Rs 40 jump in the fixed charge, which is currently Rs 200.

The department has planned to a raise the energy charge from Rs 4.50 to Rs 5 per unit for large industry and Rs 4.20 to Rs 4.35 for medium industry. For small industry, the department has proposed to increase the fixed charge from Rs 30 to Rs 100 and energy charge from Rs 4.30 to Rs 4.50 per unit.

For the agriculture category, a hike from Rs 2.60 to Rs 3.50 has been proposed.

For public lighting system managed by the Municipal Corporation, the department has proposed to enhance the fixed charge from Rs 100 to Rs 160 and energy charge from Rs 4.80 to Rs 5.60 per unit. Similarly, for advertisement boards, neon signboards, billboards (apart from advertisement boards installed on commercial establishments and charged under commercial category), the department has proposed a hike in the fixed charge from Rs 150 to Rs 250 and energy charge from Rs 6.40 to Rs 6.80 a unit.

For bulk power supply, the department has mooted an increase of Rs 100 in the fixed charge, which is Rs 150 at present. It plans to increase the energy charge from Rs 4.20 to Rs 4.60 per unit.

For EV charging stations, the department has proposed a hike from Rs 3.60 to Rs 4 a unit for HT supply.

From the proposed tariff plan, the department is expected to generate a revenue of Rs 1,059.03 crore in the financial year 2024-25. The department submitted that the proposed retail tariff would commensurate the much-needed revenue requirement for the ensuing year.

As per the fiscal 2022-23 data, the city has a total 2,34,269 consumers, including 2,01,435 domestic-LT, 26,559 commercial-LT, 493 commercial HT, 95 large industry supply, 1,488 medial industry supply, 1,538 small industry, 121 agriculture and 1,551 public lighting. The department has stated that the number of consumers would increase to 2,38,256, including 2,04,089 domestic-LT and 27,396 commercial-LT, in the fiscal 2024-25.

Dept eyes Rs 1,059 crore revenue

From the proposed tariff plan, the Electricity Department is expected to generate a revenue of Rs 1,059.03 crore in the fiscal 2024-25. The department submitted that the proposed retail tariff would commensurate the much-needed revenue needs for the ensuing year.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.