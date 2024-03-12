Shoolini University chancellor launches autobiography

Chandigarh, March 12
Prof Prem Kumar Khosla, Chancellor of Shoolini University, Solan, launched his autobiography ‘Eighty-Four Memoirs’ here at Chandigarh Press Club. This compilation is not just a reflection of Prof Khosla’s life but a profound journey through the myriad experiences and insights he has gathered over the decades.
In the presence of Major General Neeraj Bali and amidst an enlightening conversation with motivational speaker and former IAS officer Vivek Atray, Prof Khosla shared his compelling journey encapsulated in this new book.
Prof Khosla said, “As I journeyed through the process of writing these memoirs, I found myself traversing the vast landscape of my mind, both archived and contemporary. The act of compiling these memoirs is my way of sharing the essence of my life’s wisdom with anyone looking to ponder the deeper meanings and stories that shape our existence.”
Spanning eighty-four diverse topics, the memoirs navigate through current issues, past experiences and the subtle nuances of life that often go unnoticed.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chief Minister Nayab Saini moves resolution in Haryana Assembly seeking trust vote
First of all, obituary references are taken up
If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, 'rail roko' protests
To hold a press conference at the Shambhu border at 3 pm on ...
CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal
With this law, the BJP-led government at the Centre has open...
Driver, woman booked for car stunts in viral video; many thought ‘she was being abducted’
Someone inside the car holds the girl as the car moves at a ...
Joe Biden clinches nomination; presidential rematch with Donald Trump looms
It would be the first US presidential election rematch in ne...