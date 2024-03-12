Shoolini University chancellor launches autobiography

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 12

Prof Prem Kumar Khosla, Chancellor of Shoolini University, Solan, launched his autobiography ‘Eighty-Four Memoirs’ here at Chandigarh Press Club. This compilation is not just a reflection of Prof Khosla’s life but a profound journey through the myriad experiences and insights he has gathered over the decades.

In the presence of Major General Neeraj Bali and amidst an enlightening conversation with motivational speaker and former IAS officer Vivek Atray, Prof Khosla shared his compelling journey encapsulated in this new book.

Prof Khosla said, “As I journeyed through the process of writing these memoirs, I found myself traversing the vast landscape of my mind, both archived and contemporary. The act of compiling these memoirs is my way of sharing the essence of my life’s wisdom with anyone looking to ponder the deeper meanings and stories that shape our existence.”

Spanning eighty-four diverse topics, the memoirs navigate through current issues, past experiences and the subtle nuances of life that often go unnoticed.

