Shooter Manu Bhaker secures Olympics quota

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 28

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker, a student of DAV College, Sector 10, secured her quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics. She claimed fifth-position in the final of the women’s 25m pistol event at the Asian Shooting Championship in South Korea’s Changwon.

Overall, she became the 11th Indian shooter to secure a quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics and the fifth woman shooter to do so, after Mehuli Ghosh, Sift Kaur Samra, Rajeshwari Kumar and Tilottama Sen.

Arjun Babuta and Sarabjot Singh, another student of DAV College, Swapnil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran are some other shooters to have secured quotas for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Manu had topped the qualification with a score of 591. In the final, she finished fifth with a score of 24. Last month, Manu along with Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan won gold medal in the women’s 25m pistol team event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Bhavtegh wins gold

Chandigarh’s Bhavtegh won two medals at the ongoing 15th Asian Shooting Championship. He won a silver medal in the individual event, men’s junior skeet, and gold medal in the men’s junior skeet team event, along with Harmehar Singh Lally and Rituraj Singh Bundela.

His teammate Lally won gold medal in the individual event. This is for the first time that the Indian shotgun shooters won medals and three Indian athletes qualified for the finals. Bhavtegh, a student of Punjab Engineering College, is pursuing BTech in aerospace engineering.

Earlier, he won two bronze medals at ISSF World Championship at Osijek and is part of SAI Khelo India programme. He is a registered athlete of the National Centre of Excellence at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, New Delhi.