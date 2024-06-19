Shooter Raiza books Paris Olympics berth

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 18

Raiza Dhillon is set to represent the nation at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced the Indian shotgun team for the Olympics on Tuesday.

This January, the shooter from Panchkula won silver in the women’s skeet final at the Asia Olympic Qualification shotgun tournament in Kuwait, becoming the first Panchkula to secure the Olympics quota (in skeet) at the age of 19.

NRAI Secretary General K Sultan Singh said, “There was intense competition for places, and things could have changed in case some shooters had medalled at the recently concluded Lonato World Cup. But we believe that we have a great shotgun team, which has won the highest ever spots for India at any Games, and certainly a second Olympic medal in the discipline looks like a strong possibility.”

A student of MCM DAV College, Sector 36, Raiza is trained by Punjab’s Amrinder Cheema and Olympics gold medallist Italy’s Ennio Falco.

