Shootout in Zirakpur, biker held with pistols

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, November 6

The police arrested Manjeet Singh, alias Guri, a resident of Khedi Gujran, Dera Bassi, after he allegedly opened fire at a police team on the VIP Road here.

The police seized a .30 calibre Chinese pistol along with seven live rounds and a .32 calibre pistol along with eight rounds and a motorcycle from his possession.

During patrolling, the police intercepted two suspicious bikers on the VIP Road. In an attempt to evade arrest, they opened fire at the police team. The latter retaliated and arrested one of the accused who sustained a bullet injury in the leg. His accomplice managed to flee. On interrogation, the suspect told the police that they were tasked by foreign-based gangsters Goldy Brar and Saba of the US to eliminate a target in Zirakpur.

#China #Dera Bassi #Zirakpur