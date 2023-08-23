Shopkeeper gets 20-year RI for raping minor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 22

The rise in the cases of sexual assault on the children of tender age is an attack not only on the physical autonomy and self-respect of the victims but also the future of the nation. Such brutal and lusty acts require to be strongly dealt with.

This was observed by Swati Sehgal, Judge, Special Fast-Track Court, while sentencing a 53-year-old shopkeeper to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in a rape and POCSO case registered against him two years ago.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 60, 000 on the convict, who has three children.

The case under Sections 342, 363, 366, 376-AB of the IPC and 6 of the POCSO Act was registered on a complaint filed by the minor girl’s mother in 2021. She told the police that the accused molested her 11-year-old daughter when she visited his shop for purchasing some items.

After investigation, the police presented challan in the court. Finding prima facie case, the court framed charges against the accused, to which the accused pleaded not guilty and claimed a trial.

The victim’s mother died during the trial. The counsel for the accused said he was falsely implicated in the case. However, the public prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt.

After hearing the arguments, the court held the accused guilty, observing that the statement of the victim remained consistent during the trial, which inspired the confidence of the court.