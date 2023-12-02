Shopkeeper gets 4-yr RI for molesting minor girl

Chandigarh, December 1
A Fast Track Special Court sentenced a person to undergo four years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for molesting a 12-year-old girl.
The police had registered a case against the accused on complaint of the victim’s mother. She had stated that on October 4, 2021, when she returned from work, her daughter told her that a shopkeeper had called her inside his shop and molested her.
During the course of investigation, the accused was arrested. After completion of the investigation, a challan was presented in the court. Finding prima facie case, charges under Sections 342, 354-A, 363 and 366 of the IPC were framed against the accused to which he pleaded not guilty.
While the defence counsel claimed that the accused was falsely implicated in the case, the public prosecutor and Kamlesh Malik, the counsel for the victim, argued that the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt.
After hearing the arguments, the court convicted the accused.
