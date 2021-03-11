Shopkeepers hold protest at Dera Bassi

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, May 23

The main market and Ramlila Maidan shopkeepers today staged a protest demonstration against illegal street vendors and cart-pullers for carrying on their trade in front of their shops leading to financial losses.

Shopkeepers staged a protest rally from Ramlila Maidan to the office of the Dera Bassi MLA, Kuljit Singh Randhawa, and handed over a memorandum to him for seeking a solution to the problem.

The protesting shopkeepers alleged that they had opened showrooms worth lakhs of rupees, but hundreds of people had set up illegal vends at Ramlila Maidan. They said as no parking space was left ,customers did not have access to their shops. As a result, their business had come to a complete standstill, they added.

They demanded that parking lot should be constructed at Ramlila Maidan and the administration should provide vendors a suitable place for setting up their shops.