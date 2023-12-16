Shortage of officers, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher writes to Home Minister Amit Shah

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 15

City MP Kirron Kher has taken up the issue of paucity of officers in the UT Administration with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In a letter to Shah, Kher mentioned that there was a shortage of officers at the senior level in the UT.

She requested him to get the senior-level posts filled in public interest. She said the practice of “borrowing” officers on deputation for a shorter period of three years might also be reconsidered to serve public interest in true spirit. Kher wrote that the UT Adviser had retired on October 31 and the post had been lying vacant since then. The additional charge had been assigned to an officer as a temporary measure in addition to his own duties. Even the post of Chairman, Chandigarh Housing Board, had been lying vacant since March 2018. In the absence of regular incumbents, the work was being done by assigning the charge to some other officer, she said in the letter.

When officers on deputation became conversant with the working of the UT Administration, they were transferred to their parent states on completion of the deputation tenure, she said, adding smooth administration could not be run by assigning additional charge to officers, as they remained overburdened and unable to discharge their duties efficiently.

