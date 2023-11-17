Shorter route to airport: Purohit approves acquisition of land through negotiation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 16

In a significant development, UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit has approved the acquisition of land for the alternative route to the international airport in Mohali, through the Negotiation Policy issued by the Chandigarh Administration in 2018.

An official spokesperson said land measuring a total of 34.61 acres would be acquired which includes 11.88 acres of revenue estate Burail and 22.73 acres of revenue estate Char Taraf Burail. Further, 3.76 acres will be got transferred from the Ministry of Defence in both revenue estates.

The acquisition of land through the Negotiation Policy is less time-intensive and the compensation of land which is given to the land owners is on a par with the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. The land owners will also be given a benefit of waiver in stamp duty, registration fees on purchase of land/building raised in Chandigarh from the compensation amount, within a period of two years from the date of payment. Further, the land which will be acquired under this policy will be registered in the name of the administrative department concerned and no stamp duty, registration charges, cesses, etc will be levied. The UT Administration will spend nearly Rs 115 crore to acquire the land.

Also, Chandigarh International Airport Limited approved a plan for construction of a 1.1-km road within its premises at own level. A decision on execution and expenditure is to be taken by it.

