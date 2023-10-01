Shot fired during clash at morcha site

Mohali, September 30
Two groups clashed at the Quami Insaaf Morcha protest site near the YPS Chowk here, during which an armed youth opened fire at Jathedar Baba Maan Singh of Machhiwara.
The 45-year-old victim reported that there was a clash around 10 pm on Thursday. Suspect Kesar Singh, reached his tent next day with an intention to kill him. An altercation ensued between the two groups. Kesar opened fire at him. “I ducked to save myself,” he said.
The police have registered a case against Kesar and five unidentified youths.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Let us not normalise whatever is happening in Canada: Jaishankar
EAM advocates contacts between two governments to resolve is...
Envoy prevented from entering Glasgow gurdwara
High Commission reports matter to police
RBI extends deadline for exchange of Rs 2K notes till October 7
96% of notes back with banks
After Kukis, even Meiteis turn against Manipur CM
NIA nabs second accused in border conspiracy case