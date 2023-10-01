Shot fired during clash at morcha site

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 30

Two groups clashed at the Quami Insaaf Morcha protest site near the YPS Chowk here, during which an armed youth opened fire at Jathedar Baba Maan Singh of Machhiwara.

The 45-year-old victim reported that there was a clash around 10 pm on Thursday. Suspect Kesar Singh, reached his tent next day with an intention to kill him. An altercation ensued between the two groups. Kesar opened fire at him. “I ducked to save myself,” he said.

The police have registered a case against Kesar and five unidentified youths.

