Shots fired at Zirakpur hotel pool party, 1 hurt

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, May 22

A 24-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound after a group of armed men opened fire at revellers during a pool party at a local four-star around 1 am here today. At least six shots were fired by the suspects, five of whom were arrested.

Victim Karan Chabbra was partying with his friends, when a group of eight persons, led by Vikram, alias Vicky Badesha, arrived at the scene. The two had a verbal altercation, following which gunshots were fired.

Karan, 24, a native of Rajasthan, was shot in the thigh and admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, while another person from the rival group also suffered minor injuries on the head.

A case under Sections 307 of the IPC and 25 of the Arms Act had been registered at the Zirakpur police station. The .45 pistol used in the crime had also been recovered.

The incident reportedly occurred over showering of counterfeit notes on women. An altercation ensued after which beer bottles were hurled at one another. The suspects opened fire, leading to commotion, and fled the scene flashing their weapons.

The police said Vicky Badesha, a native of Sangrur and a property dealer in Sector 70, Sandeep Singh of Bathinda, Harshpreet Singh of Ludhiana, Sehajpreet Singh of Ludhiana and Simarjit Singh had been arrested.

A case of violating rules under Section 188 of the IPC had also been registered against the management of Hotel 4 By OYO at the Zirakpur police station. The police were investigating whether the hotel owner had taken permission to organise the late-night party. Sources said the other suspects had been identified as their images were captured in the CCTV footage.