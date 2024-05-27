Should we show door to PM Modiji, khata khat: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

Addressing a rally at Ramlila Ground in Sector 27 today, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “Should we show door to Modiji, khata khat, khata khat, khata khat.”

Urging people to get rid of “liars”, Priyanka Gandhi, who was in the city to support Congress candidate Manish Tewari, said they should vote for INDIA bloc to bring about a change in the country and also in their lives.

Addressing the rally, which, the Congress claimed was attended by about 20,000 people, she countered the BJP’s charge that the Congress was anti-Hindu. She said the philosophy of the Congress was based on the teachings of Gita, which teaches truth, love, harmony and non-violence.

War of words: INDIA bloc candidate for the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat Manish Tewari and Union ex-minister Pawan Bansal engage in a heated exchange in Priyanka Gandhi’s presence in Chandigarh. PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL



Referring to PM Modi’s claims that he never talked of Hindu-Muslim things and if he had, then he didn’t deserve to be the Prime Minister, Priyanka Gandhi said he had finally admitted that he did not deserve to be the PM as all through these years he had only been talking Hindu-Muslim things and not the issues facing the country and its people.

The Congress general secretary said Modi would always avoid talking about the pressing issues facing the country like unemployment, inflation and farmers’ plight.

Meanwhile, the BJP termed the rally a flop show citing that several seats remained vacant. In a press statement, BJP’s media in charge Sanjeev Rana claimed, “It shows defeat of the INDIA bloc is certain. People have no interest even in the star campaigner of the Congress. Most chairs in the back rows were vacant.” Disputing the BJP's claim, Tewari said, "It is all nonsense to say. In fact, there was so much rush that some people stood on chairs and many others reached near the dais leaving their seats to watch the Congress leader address the rally."

Finally, Bansal turns up, avoid seeking votes for Tewari

Four-time MP Pawan Kumar Bansal, who has not joined Congress candidate Manish Tewari’s campaigning, since his candidature was announce, today attended Priyanka’s rally.

The former Union minister also addressed the gathering, but did not sought votes for Tewari. However, he wished good luck at the conclusion of his speech. Yesterday, senior congress leader Jairam Ramesh had met Bansal.

“Priyanka impresses one and all wherever she goes… I only want to say all promises made by this government could not be fulfilled. People know it and will give a reply. I give my best wishes to Manishji.” Meanwhile, senior Congress and AAP leaders, including Mayor Kuldeep Kumar, were on the dais.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra