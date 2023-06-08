Showers likely during weekend

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 7

Rain is expected this weekend as the Western Disturbance is again going to be active in the region.

According to the city weather department, “partly cloudy sky with likely rain/thundershowers” is likely from June 10 to 12.

“The Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over Himachal Pradesh and neighbourhood at 5.8 km above mean sea level persists. Conditions are becoming favourable for monsoon onset over Kerala during the next 48 hours,” a department update stated.

The city recorded 2.2 mm rainfall from 8.30 am yesterday till 8.30 am today. So far, 23.6 mm rain has been recorded this month. This is 17.4 per cent higher than normal for the month.