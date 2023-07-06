Showers spell misery at Mubarikpur underpass

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, July 5

Residents and road users are facing inconvenience due to waterlogging at the Mubarikpur railway underpass in Dera Bassi.

On rainy days, the underpass gets waterlogged with slush and rainwater, making it risky for commuters to cross this stretch. The underpass has big-sized potholes in which trucks, tractors and heavy vehicles get stuck.

Residents of Trivedi Camp, Mubarikpur, Mirpur and Bhankharpur are the worst hit.

A double rainwater harvesting system was installed here. Two-foot deep underground drains were cleared for the passage of rainwater in the past. Still, the problem of waterlogging persists.

Residents said several accidents, involving two-wheelers, had taken place at the spot in the past. “The area is secluded and not properly lit. Sometimes, there is no help nearby. Sometime back, a pickup jeep full of migrant labourers got stuck in it and the water level started rising. Village residents had rushed to their rescue. We urge the administration and the railway authorities to install a permanent water drainage mechanism and lighting system to make the underpass secure during rainy season,” said Surinderjit Singh, a Mubarikpur resident.

During heavy rains, the vehicular traffic has to be halted and people have to take a detour to reach their destinations.

On March 22, the district administration had stated that it was working with railways for the maintenance of underpasses at Mubarakpur and Gazipur. However, both the spots are still in urgent need of maintenance.