Showmanship at its best in Chandigarh

Actor Rajit Kapur during “One-on-One Special: A Collage of Modern India” presented by the Durga Das Foundation and media partner The Tribune in Sector 26, Chandigarh. Tribune photo: Vicky



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

Renowned theatre actor-director Rajit Kapur kept date with the City Beautiful on Friday. Occasion being ‘One-on-One Special: A Collage of Modern India’ brought by the Durga Das Foundation, in association with Rage Productions. An eclectic mix of eight short stories came to life with an ensemble of talented and experienced theatre actors performing the different sketches. The Tribune was the media sponsor for the event held at Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26.

A harried, guilty mom, two faujis on the Line of Control, a girl getting almost her dream wedding, adventures of a chief minister’s bodyguard, an NRI invested in having his ‘thepla delis’ all over America, a not-so-fortunate ticket-checker, a junior artiste from Dongri to a to-be pilot in an interview — the eight stories evoked laughter to pathos. A criss-cross of modern India, the monologues presented and reflected varied sections of our multi-cultural society.

Rajit Kapur is remarkable on stage — his body language and emotions transforming him from one character and another. He was part of two stories — “Majnu” and “Kachre Ki Hifazat”. Vrajesh Hirjee had the audience in splits with his NRI act in “Game, Set(ing) and Match”.

Shivani Tanksale, Ajitesh Gupta, Sohrab Ardeshir, Zafar Karachiwala and Shikha Talsania, were the other actors who performed the acts “I’m Every Woman”, “TC Rasbihari”, “Job Interview”, “Keeda Saala” and “Dulhaniya”, respectively.

The different stories were directed by Rajit Kapur, Rahul da Cunha, Akarsh Khurana, Faezeh Jalali and Puja Sarup. If the stories were relatable, it was the amazing sound design that supported these acts. From Eid to Insta (gram), beauty of Nutan to Manish Malhotra lenhga craze, Lalita Pawar’s bitter acts to Pathaan’s machoism — they truly reflected India, that of yore and of today.

Tricity audience’s love for Rajit was reciprocated by the theatre legend, who shared at the end of the performance, “Coming to Chandigarh is like coming home, and we will keep coming here!”

“It is amazing to bring these theatrical performances to city, to be able to contribute to city’s cultural milieu is beautiful,” said Atul Khanna, director, Durga Das Foundation.

