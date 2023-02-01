Showroom, 5 booths sealed for property tax default in Mohali

Mohali, January 31
Continuing its ongoing drive against property tax defaulters, the Municipal Corporation on Tuesday sealed five booths and one showroom in Phase 3-A and Phase 7. A team of the civic body had sealed 11 booths on Monday for non-payment of property tax for a long time.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tax relief, govt goes on spending spree for growth & jobs in poll Budget
Rs 79,000 crore for PM Awas Yojana
Cutting red tape, KYC norms to be simplified
Updation hassle to end | PAN ‘common identifier’ for digital...
Outlay pruned, agriculture gets raw deal
Budget down by Rs 9,000 crore | 12% cut in crop insurance pl...
Record Rs 2.4 lakh crore for Railways
Capital outlay nine times than in 2013-14 | Priority to 100 ...