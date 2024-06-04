Showroom balcony gutted after AC blast

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 3

Around 1,000 T-shirts and 250 jeans were destroyed in a fire on the third floor of a showroom in Sector 17 today.

According to the officials of the MC’s fire safety wing, two wooden almirahs, one small closet and two ACs were also destroyed in the fire. No loss to life was reported as there was no one on the balcony where the fire broke out.

Workers remove material from the gutted balcony of the showroom. Photos: Ravi Kumar

Mohit Sharma, store manager, told Chandigarh Tribune that the incident happened when workers were servicing an AC.

The compressor exploded due to short-circuit, which led to the fire.

As the fire broke out, staff members started rushing downstairs. The fire department was called. A fire engine reached the spot and doused the flames with three-four minutes, said a fire wing official.

Later, officials inspected the place. They will prepare a report regarding the fire safety arrangements at the showroom. The MC has time and again issued advisories to establishments asking them to follow the fire safety norms.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.