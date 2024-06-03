Showroom gutted in fire at Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 2

Two floors of a showroom in Phase 10 were gutted in a fire this morning. Since the incident took place early in the morning, no one was present in the building.

The fire broke out in the office of a finance company on the first floor and it soon engulfed the second floor. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot. It took more than three hours and 15 refills from a Sector 67 mall to douse the blaze.

Fire officials said the fire was controlled before it could engulf the branch of a small finance bank. Fire officer Sikandar said fire engines were rushed to the spot from Phase 1, Sector 78 and Zirakpur. “There were no firefighting arrangements in the building. All documents kept in the finance firm’s office were destroyed,” he said.

