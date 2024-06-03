Showroom gutted in fire at Mohali

Mohali, June 2
Two floors of a showroom in Phase 10 were gutted in a fire this morning. Since the incident took place early in the morning, no one was present in the building.
The fire broke out in the office of a finance company on the first floor and it soon engulfed the second floor. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot. It took more than three hours and 15 refills from a Sector 67 mall to douse the blaze.
Fire officials said the fire was controlled before it could engulf the branch of a small finance bank. Fire officer Sikandar said fire engines were rushed to the spot from Phase 1, Sector 78 and Zirakpur. “There were no firefighting arrangements in the building. All documents kept in the finance firm’s office were destroyed,” he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Sacrifice for nation’: Arvind Kejriwal back in Tihar after 21 days
In judicial custody till June 5 | Says framed for taking on ...
Rahul Gandhi junks exit polls as ‘Modi fantasy’, predicts 295 for Opposition
Deliberate bid to justify rigging: Other INDIA bloc parties
Poll over, farmers head to Shambhu
Meeting on June 5 to decide future course after outcome of e...