Shreyas Raj emerges chess champion

Chandigarh, May 21

Shreyas Raj scored five points to win the Open U-15 category title on the concluding day of the Children Chess Festival 2023.

Ayaan Garg claimed the open U-12 title by scoring six points, while Bhan Singh scored 5½ points to win the U-9 final. Aayra Singh claimed the U-15 title by scoring 4/½ points, while Anvi Gupta won the girls’ U-12 final and Dilmeet Kaur claimed the U-9 title.

The championship was conducted by the Chandigarh Chess Academy. A total of 114 players from different states of North India participated in this championship. As many as 16 international-rated players also took part in it.