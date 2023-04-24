Shruti, Jyoti shine with bat in Patiala victory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 23

Unbeaten tons by Shruti Tiwari and Jyoti helped Patiala register a 406-run win over Mansa in the Punjab State Inter-District Women’s U-19 One-Day Limited Overs Tournament.

Batting first, Patiala eves posted 444/3 in 50 overs. Shruti scored unbeaten 157 off 120 balls with 21 boundaries, while Jyoti added unbeaten 118 off 123 balls with 17 boundaries. Kajal and Rani Kaur took a wicket each for the bowling side. In reply, Mansa batters were bundled out for 38 runs in 25 overs. Shruti (4/11) remained the pick of the bowlers, while Shruti Yadav (3/13) and Parul Sharma (2/1) were the other notable wicket-takers.

In other matches, Amritsar defeated Ferozepur by 10 wickets. Batting first, Ferozepur were bundled out for 27 runs in 12.1 overs. Gurnoor Kaur Dhillon claimed a five-wicket haul. In reply, Amritsar easily chased the target of 28 runs without any loss of wickets in 3.5 overs.

Bathinda defeated Sangrur by 205 runs. Batting first, Bathinda scored 335/8 in 50 overs with the help of Alice Pal (83) and Mehak Sharma (73). Manpreet Kaur and Komalpreet Kaur claimed three wickets each. In reply, Sangrur eves scored 130/6. Aisha Amjad (52) was the main run-getter. Mehak Sharma claimed three wickets.