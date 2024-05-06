Shubhankar Sharma finishes tied-56th in China Open

Chandigarh, May 5
Panchkula golfer Shubhankar Sharma, who started the week with a superb 66, carded a disappointing 73 to finish tied-56th at the China Open.
With the third round being cancelled due to inclement weather, the event was reduced to 54 holes and Shubhankar finished 4-under 212 after being tied-7th at the end of the first day.
Om Prakash, the other Indian in the field, missed the cut with opening rounds of 70 and 74. Adrian Otaegui overturned a five-shot deficit to secure his fifth DP World Tour title and earn a spot in the US PGA Championship later this month.
Another local golfer Ajeetesh Sandhu secured a tied-28th finish at the GS Caltex Maekyung Open in Seoul. Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia dropped four shots in the last three holes to finish tied-37th. Chawrasia closed the week with a 4-over 75 to total 3-over 287 after being even par through 15 holes. Ajeetesh, who carded 71-71-74-69, finished T-28.
Three other Indians, including Chandigarh’s Karandeep Kochhar, Shiv Kapur and S Chikkarangappa missed the cut.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ph-3 poll din ends; will seal Shah, Shivraj fate
Voting in 93 seats across 12 states tomorrow
Canada ‘rule-of-law country’: Trudeau on arrest of 3 Indians
Says Sikh community feeling unsafe after Nijjar’s killing
Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in J&K, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics
Poonch, Rajouri epicentre of attacks; 18 killed in a year
Public thinks criminal trials neither free nor fair: SC
Flags ineffective cross-examination of hostile witnesses by ...