Shubhankar Sharma finishes tied-56th in China Open

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 5

Panchkula golfer Shubhankar Sharma, who started the week with a superb 66, carded a disappointing 73 to finish tied-56th at the China Open.

With the third round being cancelled due to inclement weather, the event was reduced to 54 holes and Shubhankar finished 4-under 212 after being tied-7th at the end of the first day.

Om Prakash, the other Indian in the field, missed the cut with opening rounds of 70 and 74. Adrian Otaegui overturned a five-shot deficit to secure his fifth DP World Tour title and earn a spot in the US PGA Championship later this month.

Another local golfer Ajeetesh Sandhu secured a tied-28th finish at the GS Caltex Maekyung Open in Seoul. Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia dropped four shots in the last three holes to finish tied-37th. Chawrasia closed the week with a 4-over 75 to total 3-over 287 after being even par through 15 holes. Ajeetesh, who carded 71-71-74-69, finished T-28.

Three other Indians, including Chandigarh’s Karandeep Kochhar, Shiv Kapur and S Chikkarangappa missed the cut.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China #Panchkula