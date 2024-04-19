Chandigarh Congress in charge Rajeev Shukla meets former MP Pawan Kumar Bansal

Sandeep Rana
Chandigarh, April 18
Amid resignations by office-bearers, who are close to former MP Pawan Kumar Bansal, city Congress in charge Rajeev Shukla today met the former at his residence, apparently to placate him and know about the current situation in the party.
Bansal, who was a ticket contender, has not be campaigning for the Congress candidate. He and his supporters also skipped the first office-bearers' meeting with Tewari.
Sources said during the meeting with Shukla, Bansal put forth several points. It lasted for about an hour. While replying to media’s queries after the meeting, Shukla said, “Bansalji is not angry. He is very senior and respected leader and is committed to the party.” With regard to the resignations, Shukla said, “That is not for this reason (regarding Lok Sabha seat candidate). We will meet them (rebels) as well and find out a solution.”
Rebels are seeking Congress president HS Lucky’s ouster over his social media posts. The leaders are annoyed with Lucky for sharing a post on the social media that read “Bansal ke sath hua khela” after Manish Tewari was named the Congress candidate for the city LS seat.
Lucky shared videos of a few leaders, who said they had not resigned.
Meanwhile, Chandigarh INTUC president Naseeb Jakhar held a press conference and said they were not angry with Manish Tewari but they had issues with Lucky only.
Ex-MP committed to party
