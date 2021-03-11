Shuttler Devika claims bronze

Shuttler Devika claims bronze

Shuttler Devika Sihag (in yellow T-shirt) shows her medal; and (right) Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit with the winners.

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

Shuttler Devika Sihag, a student of Class XII of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, grabbed bronze medal in the girls’ singles category in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) in Panchkula.

Earlier, she was selected to represent the nation in the World School Games in Normandy, France. This feat is another credit to the shutter’s achievements, which have been exceedingly impressive over the last few years.

“Believe in yourself, losing and failing is not the end. We are created to endure stress physically and mentally,” said Devika, who started playing badminton at the age of 10.

From representing to Panchkula district, Devika moved up the ranks to represent Haryana State and has been playing at the national level since last year. She has also been recognised for her achievements as part of the Khelo India Programme by the Government of India and the Haryana Government.

Devika is currently practising at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, Bengaluru.

Senior Principal Vineeta Arora congratulated Devika on this feat.

The achievements

From representing to Panchkula district, Devika moved up the ranks to represent Haryana State and has been playing at the national level since last year. She has also been recognised for her achievements as part of the Khelo India Programme by the Government of India and the Haryana Government.

Guv honours winners

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor and UT Adminaistrator Banwarilal Purohit also reached the Tau Devi Lal Stadium. After honouring the winners of hurdle races, Purohit visited the venues hosting mallakhamb and other events.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab cops sought red-corner notice against Goldy Brar just days ahead of Moosewala's murder

2
Chandigarh

100 cops at Homeland Society in Mohali, search 20-25 flats; 2 other societies on Landran Road also raided

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Close aide of main shooter arrested, Lawrance Bishnoi mastermind behind killing, say Delhi police

4
Punjab

Delhi cops: Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing

5
Punjab

Beer, IMFL rates to go down as AAP govt in Punjab approves new excise policy

6
Punjab

Hurt by fabricated stories, says Sidhu Moosewala's father

7
Punjab

Punjab rolls out new excise policy, liquor prices to drop by 35-60%

8
Delhi

Mother leaves daughter writhing on rooftop in scorching heat in Delhi, FIR lodged

9
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut shares beautiful pictures from her new home in Manali; adds local Himachali touch to it

10
Trending

Kangana Ranaut makes faux pas, schools Qatar Airlines CEO over a spoof video, deletes post after being ridiculed

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary
Nation

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary

From jail to freedom via hospital
Amritsar The Tribune Special

From jail to freedom via hospital

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike
Punjab

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike

Watch: Woman rides skateboard flawlessly on Kerala streets in a sari; netizens are fascinated with her effortless moves
Trending

Watch: Woman rides skateboard on Kerala streets in sari; netizens fascinated with her effortless moves

‘Farewell; Sidhu Moosewala, 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him
Pollywood

'Farewell' Sidhu Moosewala; 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him

‘First time in history’: Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely
Nation

'First time in history': Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely

Hundreds visit Mansa village to attend bhog of Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's 'antim ardas': Thousands converge at Musa village as fans, family reminisce Punjabi singer at his bhog

Lahaul-Spiti youth turn to traditional mud houses to attract tourists, earn livelihood
Himachal

Lahaul-Spiti youth turn to traditional mud houses to attract tourists, earn livelihood