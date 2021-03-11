Shuttler Devika claims bronze

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

Shuttler Devika Sihag, a student of Class XII of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, grabbed bronze medal in the girls’ singles category in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) in Panchkula.

Earlier, she was selected to represent the nation in the World School Games in Normandy, France. This feat is another credit to the shutter’s achievements, which have been exceedingly impressive over the last few years.

“Believe in yourself, losing and failing is not the end. We are created to endure stress physically and mentally,” said Devika, who started playing badminton at the age of 10.

From representing to Panchkula district, Devika moved up the ranks to represent Haryana State and has been playing at the national level since last year. She has also been recognised for her achievements as part of the Khelo India Programme by the Government of India and the Haryana Government.

Devika is currently practising at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, Bengaluru.

Senior Principal Vineeta Arora congratulated Devika on this feat.

The achievements

Guv honours winners

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor and UT Adminaistrator Banwarilal Purohit also reached the Tau Devi Lal Stadium. After honouring the winners of hurdle races, Purohit visited the venues hosting mallakhamb and other events.