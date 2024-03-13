Shuttler Devika Sihag wins Portugal open

Chandigarh, March 12
Local shuttler Devika Sihag, 18, a student of Chitkara University, won the 59th Portugal International Badminton Championship. She bagged the women’s singles title. In the title clash, Devika overpowered Rachel Chan of Canada in straight games 21-16 21-16 to win the championship.
In the qualifying round, she overpowered England’s Freya Redfearn 21-10 21-18, followed by a 21-16 21-16 win over Turkey’s Ozge Bayrak and 21-11 21-10 win over Hungarian challenger Agnes Korosi.
In the final game, Devika dominated Singapore’s Lee Xin Yi Megan to log a 21-10 win. In January, Devika, a first-year student of Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) at Chitkara Business School, won the Victor Swedish Badminton Open Tournament 2024. Devika, who is ranked at 174th globally, defeated 79th rank France’s Loenice Huet to win the title.
