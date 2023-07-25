Shuttlers Aarush, Jaya emerge winners

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 24

Aarush Sharma recorded a stunning comeback win over Ans Kumar Khare to bag the boys’ U-13 title on the concluding day of the Yonex Sunrise Chandigarh State Mini (U-11, U-13) & Sub Junior (U-15 & U-17) Badminton Championship.

The championship was organised by the Chandigarh Badminton Association, at the Sector 38 Sports Complex and Centre of Excellence for Badminton. Aarush lost the first set 14-21, but made a stunning 21-16 21-19 in the next two to win the title.

Jaya Verma won the girls’ U-13 title by defeating Kabit Anhad Kaur Dhiraj 21-19 21-9. Khare, meanwhile, won the boys U-11 title by defeating Luvyaan Singh 21-7 21-6. In the girls’ U-11 final, Chesta Gupta defeated Saanvi Sharma 21-13 21-19.

Krishna Sharma claimed the boys’ U-17 title by defeating Rehan Phutela, whereas Jasmeet Kaur defeated Ashnoor Kaur to claim the girls’ U-17 final. In the boys’ U-15 title clash, Nimit Pal overpowered Arnav, while Ridhima Saini stunned second seed Vanshika.

Jaya-Kabit win doubles title

Jaya and Kabit defeated Glory and Vanni 15-21 21-14 21-15 to win the girls’ U-15 doubles final. In mixed doubles, Nimit Pal and Ridhima defeated Ishit Rehal and Samikshya Senapati. Krishna and Phutela won the boys’ U-17 doubles title.