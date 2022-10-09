Shuttlers SK Patet, SS Pundhir romp home

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 8

The pair of SK Patet and SS Pundhir won the men’s doubles 70+ age group title by defeating Anand Ghate and Vinod Dharap on the concluding day of the Sudama Masters’ Badminton Cup today.

In the singles event, Pundhir defeated SK Patet. The pair of Sat Pal Angurala and Manjeet Sharma won the mixed doubles 65+ event by defeating Dr Vipin Thakral and Madhulika, while Patet and Pundhir won the doubles title by defeating Arun Dhand and Narinder Sharma.

In the women’s 65+ event, Manjeet Sharma defeated Dr Madhulika, whereas in the men’s final, Balbir Singh Jamwal ousted Anil Sondhi. In the mixed doubles 60+ event, Harjeet Singh and Neera Pasricha outplayed Ramesh Sharma and Pratibha Tandon. In the women’s doubles, Sukesha Saggi and Taramati Parmar defeated Neera Pasricha and Pratibha Tandon. In the men’s doubles, Gurcharan Singh and Pankaj Gupta won the title by defeating GS Sidhu and Ramesh Sharma.

The pair of Akash Walia and Nalini Malik won the men’s mixed doubles 40+ event by defeating Mandeep Singh and Samarjit Kaur. In the women’s doubles 40+ event, Deepika Tapariya and Rashmi Thakral defeated Nitu Moga and Sandhya Yadav. In the men’s doubles 40+ event, Ashish Mishra and Harshdeep Rawat outplayed Vikram and Pankaj Bansal.