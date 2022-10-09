 Shuttlers SK Patet, SS Pundhir romp home : The Tribune India

Shuttlers SK Patet, SS Pundhir romp home

Shuttlers SK Patet, SS Pundhir romp home

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 8

The pair of SK Patet and SS Pundhir won the men’s doubles 70+ age group title by defeating Anand Ghate and Vinod Dharap on the concluding day of the Sudama Masters’ Badminton Cup today.

In the singles event, Pundhir defeated SK Patet. The pair of Sat Pal Angurala and Manjeet Sharma won the mixed doubles 65+ event by defeating Dr Vipin Thakral and Madhulika, while Patet and Pundhir won the doubles title by defeating Arun Dhand and Narinder Sharma.

In the women’s 65+ event, Manjeet Sharma defeated Dr Madhulika, whereas in the men’s final, Balbir Singh Jamwal ousted Anil Sondhi. In the mixed doubles 60+ event, Harjeet Singh and Neera Pasricha outplayed Ramesh Sharma and Pratibha Tandon. In the women’s doubles, Sukesha Saggi and Taramati Parmar defeated Neera Pasricha and Pratibha Tandon. In the men’s doubles, Gurcharan Singh and Pankaj Gupta won the title by defeating GS Sidhu and Ramesh Sharma.

The pair of Akash Walia and Nalini Malik won the men’s mixed doubles 40+ event by defeating Mandeep Singh and Samarjit Kaur. In the women’s doubles 40+ event, Deepika Tapariya and Rashmi Thakral defeated Nitu Moga and Sandhya Yadav. In the men’s doubles 40+ event, Ashish Mishra and Harshdeep Rawat outplayed Vikram and Pankaj Bansal.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Man arrested, hunt on for 2 Indian students in Strawberry Hill incident in Canada; one identified, people's help sought to identify the other

2
Amritsar

Shehnaaz Gill's father says getting death threats as he is associated with various Hindu outfits

3
Trending

US boy eating burger in car shot at multiple times by policeman; watch shocking video

4
Punjab

13-year-old Patiala boy cycles over 250km to meet his favourite Youtuber

5
Punjab

Vigilance Bureau raids Congress leader Captain Sandeep Sandhu's Mohali house

6
Trending

Watch: Woman dances to Sushmita Sen's song 'Dilbar' on busy street, but this man steals the show

7
Chandigarh

Watch: IAF displays its prowess on Air Force Day in Chandigarh; President Murmu, Rajnath attend event

8
Chandigarh

IAF creates new branch for weapon system operators

9
Trending

Man in UK charged Rs 32 lakh for a 15-minute Uber ride

10
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Blast damages Crimea bridge central to Russia war effort

Don't Miss

View All
Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official
Chandigarh

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month
Nation

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month

Top News

Mega rejig, IAF gets new weapon systems branch

Mega rejig, IAF gets new weapon systems branch

First such initiative by Air Force since Independence

Spectacular fly past & air display over Sukhna

Spectacular fly past & air display over Sukhna

Part of 90th anniversary celebrations of IAF I Indigenous LC...

Relief paid by admn to Udhampur victims’ families came with a rider

Relief paid by admn to Udhampur victims' families came with a rider

Kerala bans sale of all drugs by Sonepat firm

Kerala bans sale of all drugs by Sonepat firm

BJP picks Bishnoi’s son for byelection

BJP picks Bishnoi's son for byelection


Cities

View All

Gold worth Rs 17.77 lakh seized at International airport in Amritsar

Gold worth Rs 17.77 lakh seized at International airport in Amritsar

Eatery owners booked for selling liquor sans licence

Rise in basmati prices brings cheer to farmers

Sacked 10 years ago, agro economist seeks re-probe

Private bank staffers robbed of cash

Drugs being sold openly in Maur village

Drugs being sold openly in Maur village

Tardy paddy procurement in Bathinda mandis worries farmers

VVIP visits trigger snarl-ups in Chandigarh

VVIP visits trigger snarl-ups in Chandigarh

Air Show: CTU bus service takes a hit in Chandigarh

President Droupadi Murmu exhorts Chandigarh to top Swachh survey

Panchkula police act tough against traffic violators

Drive at own risk on Sector 72/73 road

After Kejriwal’s ‘love letter’ remark, Delhi LG asks CM to consider his missive as ‘letter of duty’

After Kejriwal’s ‘love letter’ remark, Delhi LG asks CM to consider his missive as ‘letter of duty’

God sent me to finish off descendants of Kans: Arvind Kejriwal on posters in Gujarat calling him anti-Hindu

Heavy rainfall spells likely over several parts of north India

Rain hits traffic, causes waterlogging in parts of Delhi

ED seizes Rs 1 crore from businessman's house in connection with Delhi Excise Policy scam

Under cops’ nose, PPR Market turning into hooliganism spot

Under cops’ nose, Jalandhar's PPR Market turning into hooliganism spot

50-year-old goes missing from Tajpur church in Jalandhar, kin lodge plaint

On way to school, Kapurthala village girl killed by trolley

46 budding entrepreneurs get loan at job fair in Hoshiarpur

3 city students selected for internship in NHRC

Blast at metal factory near Dehlon, 7 injured

Blast at metal factory near Dehlon, 7 injured

Potholed 200 Feet Road sees frequent accidents

60-yr-old man dies after being 'thrashed' by car occupants

Check purity before buying eatables: Doc to consumers

Freshers' party organised

26-year-old murdered at Sanour

26-year-old murdered at Sanour

Three-day MUN concludes at Yadavindra Public School

Local lads thrash Agra to lift trophy

Don’t leave station, doctors of Rajindra Hospital told

Manpreet Kaur wins shot put silver