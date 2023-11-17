Shuttlers Suryansh, Raissa in next round

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 16

Suryansh Raghav and Raissa Bhanot (CHG) beat Varshith SriSai Inturi and Anya Chauhan (TS/UTR) 15-21, 21-11, 21-18 in the mixed doubles qualification round 3 of the 30th Smt Krishna All India Junior (U-19) Ranking Badminton Tournament being held at Multipurpose Indoor Stadium here.

Akul Malik and Nimar Kaur Virk (CHG) beat Harikesh Verma and Jasmeet Kaur (HAR/CHG) 21-15, 21-13 in the mixed doubles qualification round 3. In the boys’ singles qualification round 4, Ishan Rohilla (HAR) logged win over Vaibhav Mehra (CHG) 21-11, 21-10.

In the girls doubles qualification round 2, S Avula & N Kotha (TS) beat Kavya Swami and Poonam Swami (RAJ) 16-21, 21-15, 21-12 and Ishita Negi and Anika Sinha (DLI) beat Poojitha Nellikanthi & Sarayu Suryaneni (TS) 22-20, 16-21, 21-14.

Ruchi Chahal (HAR) beat Apurva Chaudhary (DLI) 22-20, 21-17 and Jasmeet Kaur (CHG) beat Bhavna Chahal (HAR) 21-16, 21-8 in the girls’ singles qualification round 3.

Shivansh and Pranav Chandel (HP) beat Jaagrit Binaani and Lakshya Chawat (RAJ) 21-17, 21-14 and Ryan Ranjan and Divyansh Rawat (DLI) beat Sachin Jhajharia and Deepanshu Kuwadiya 21-19, 21-17 in the boys’ doubles qualification round 3.

