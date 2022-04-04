SI dismissed from service in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 3

Sub-Inspector Rishi Pal, who was recently arrested under corruption charges in Ambala, has been dismissed from his service.

Perform duty with honesty, says SP

On March 30, the Vigilance Bureau had arrested Sub-Inspector Rishi Pal, who was posted at the Saha police station, under corruption charges.

As per information, he had sought a bribe in connection with a case registered under various sections, including attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, rioting and criminal intimidation, at the Saha police station last year.

The complainant had informed the Bureau that Rishi Pal had allegedly sought a bribe of Rs50,000. Of this, a sum of Rs20,000 was to be given in advance. The bribe was allegedly sought for not conducting a raid and delaying the arrest in the case.

Superintendent of Police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, said: “The Vigilance Bureau had arrested SI Rishi Pal. An inquiry was marked to DSP Barara Rajnish Kumar. The SI was found involved in corruption. Another case was registered against him under corruption charges in 2019. With two corruption cases, the image of the department has been tarnished. To maintain the faith of people in the Police Department, Rishi Pal has been dismissed.”

The SP directed police officials to perform their duty with honesty and integrity. He asked the official to take fair action. The image of the department gets tarnished if fair action is not taken by the policemen. If any cop is found involved in corruption, strict action will be taken against the guilty.