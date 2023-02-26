Si Sudharani KS claims badminton title

Chandigarh, February 25
Si Sudharani KS of Karnataka won the women’s singles 50+ title by defeating N Janaki (21-11, 21-10) in the All-India Police Badminton Games at the Sector 7 Sports Complex here.
In the women’s 45+ final, Anjali Yerevar of Chhattisgarh defeated N Hema Mala Nehru (23-21, 21-19). In the women’s doubles final, the pair of Anjali Yerevar and Bhavna Gupta defeated Kamlesh Upadhaya and Nivedita (21-12, 21-10), while in the mixed doubles final, Nikendra Malik and Nandini Yadav ousted Ayush Gautam and Snehal Suryanwanshi (21-14, 20-22, 21-13).
In the men’s doubles 45+ final, A Oinam Sunil Kumar Singh and AP Nilakanta Singh beat K Laltluangliana and Zosangliana (18-21, 21-12, 21-12). Nandini Yadav won the women’s singles final by defeating Khelpati Devi (24-22, 21-6) and Arti Singh Pal and C Nandini Yadav defeated Khelpati Devi and RK Miranda Devi (21-17, 21-13) in the doubles final. In the mixed doubles 50+ final, Sukhdev Singh and Basanti Bhat outplayed Ravinder Singh and Kirti Sharma (21-8, 21-8).
The prize distribution ceremony was held in the evening.
