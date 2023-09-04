Siblings Pritish, Pelf win twin table tennis titles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 3

The brother and sister duo of Pritish Sood and Pelf Sood won laurels by claiming twin titles each on the concluding day of the 2nd Chandigarh State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament at the Sector 50 Sports Complex.

In the men’s final, Sood outclassed Krish Gupta 11-8 9-11 11-7 11-9 11-8. Earlier in the semifinals, he defeated Vadya 8-11 11-7 11-6 11-5, while Gupta defeated Sourabh Agnihotri in a closely contested match. In the boys’ U-19 final, Sood ousted Vishal to claim his second title of the day. In semis, Vishal defeated Samarth, and Sood blanked Harkirat.

In the women’s final, Pelf overpowered Teetiksha. In the girls’ U-19 final, Pelf faced a tough resistance from Teetiksha before winning her second title.