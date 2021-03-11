Siblings youngest commendation certificate recipients

Chandigarh, August 13
Sixteen-year-old Aarush and Rushil Khanna, both students of Strawberry Fields High School, will be the youngest recipients of commendation certificates in the field of public service at the Independence Day ceremony, to be held tomorrow morning.
The award announced by the Chandigarh Administration is in recognition of twin brothers’ efforts to serve their community during the pandemic by providing employment opportunities to local artisans through House of Udyog, a recycled clothing start-up.
