Siddhanth wins Chandigarh Golf Club medal round

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 30

Siddhanth Jain emerged overall best gross winner with a score of 73 (gross) during the monthly medal round, dedicated to Gen Prem Nath Hoon, held at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

Lt Col HS Chahal, president, dedicated the club night to former Indian military officer Hoon and highlighted his contribution towards the club. Dr GS Kochhar, vice-president of the club, lauded the winners and the runners-up.

Meanwhile, playing in the handicap 0-6 event, Simarinder Singh grabbed top honours with 40 points while Rakesh Jolly came second with 38 points. In the handicap 7-10 event, Bhavkaran Singh topped with 42 points and Amandeep Bhaika came second with 41 points.

Colonel SDS Bath emerged champion in the 11-14 handicap event, followed by Suneet Sehgal at runners-up position with 43 points. Vinod Chaudhary logged 44 points to take top spot in the handicap 15-18 event, leaving Col Manbir Hundal at the second place with 44 points. In the handicap 19-24 event, Brig AS Gill was the champion with 42 points and Ajay Chandok was second with 42 points.

Playing in the above 75 years (9 holes) event, Brig HS Nanda came first with 23 points and Col SS Gill finished at the second spot scoring 21 points.