Signature drive marks Bhartiya Bhasha Utsav at Panjab University

Chandigarh, December 12
Department of Hindi, Panjab University, celebrated Bhartiya Bhasha Utsav with a signature campaign. The visitors were inspired to sign in their mother tongue.
The event commemorated the birth anniversary of freedom fighter and great Tamil poet Subramania Bharti. Prof Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, along with Prof YP Verma, Registrar; and Dr Ali Abbas, Chairperson, Department of Urdu, participated in the event.
Dr Gurmeet Singh, convener, said more than 250 visitors signed the display board in their mother tongue, including Hindi, English, Punjabi, Urdu, Telugu, Kannad, Ladakhi and Marathi.
