Signature drive seeking release of Sikh prisoners organised by SGPC

Tribune News Service

Patiala/Panchkula/Fatehgarh Sahib, Dec 1

Members of the Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) and leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today held a signature campaign in Patiala, seeking the release of Sikh prisoners languishing in jails despite completion of their jail terms.

The signature campaign was simultaneously held at various districts across the state.

Head Granthi at Gurudwara Dukhniwaran Sahib Parnam Singh said, “Sikh prisoners have been languishing in jails despite completion of their jail terms. The SGPC has been demanding their release for long. Even the killers of Rajiv Gandhi and those convicted for rape have been released but the Centre Government has been treating the Sikhs differently. We have started the campaign to demand their release."

The members said the campaign will continue in the coming days.

SAD leaders Prem Singh Chandumajra, Harinder Pal Chandumajra, Surjeet Singh Rakhra along with SGPC member Satwinder Singh Tohra and others gathered at the Gurudwara Dukhniwaran Sahib to take part in the campaign.

In Panchkula, a large number of supporters took part in the campaign at Nada Sahib.

Meanwhile, Avtar Singh Ria, junior vice-president of the SGPC and former secretary Karnail Singh Panjoli launched the campaign at the historical Gurdwara Shri Fatehgarh Sahib.

Hundreds of people gathered in support and signed the resolution to release the Sikh prisoners.

Ria said neither the Union Government nor the state government is serious about the release of the imprisoned Sikhs, even though a number of memorandums have been submitted to the them.

Ria added that in some cases, the imprisoned Sikhs have served double the punishment they received as per law. He said there is a wave of anger among the Sikh community over the non-release of the captive Sikhs and that Indians living abroad will also join the signature campaign. He appealed to the people to join the campaign.