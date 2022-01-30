Signs of 3rd Covid wave flattening in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 29

In what could be some respite for residents of the city, indications suggest the flattening of the third wave of Covid-19 with active cases showing a dip for the tenth successive day.

With the test positivity rate falling to 7.36 per cent on Saturday, from 15.50 per cent on January 25, experts debated if that was a sign of the flattening of the curve in the city.

Dr Suman Singh, Director, Health Services, Chandigarh, said, “We are seeing a decreasing trend in the number of active cases and daily cases, but we are still monitoring the situation very carefully and not letting our guard down.” UT Adviser Dharam Pal said, “Not only has the curve flatenned but it is also showing a declining trend.”

Hospital bed occupancy still 25 per cent

Although the city is witnessing a declining trend in the cases of Covid-19, hospital admissions are still stable and have not significantly reduced. Around 25 per cent Covid beds were occupied in hospitals of the city on Saturday. In the past seven days, the positivity rate stood at 11.93 per cent while 546 daily cases were reported on an average.

UT sees 321 cases, 3 deaths

Chandigarh on Saturday recorded 321 cases and three Covid deaths. These included a 74-year-old man from Sector 38, a case of diabetes mellitus, hypertension and acute respiratory distress syndrome, who expired at the PGI. He was fully vaccinated. A 76-year-old woman from Sector 20, with similar conditions, also expired at the PGI. She had received the first dose of the vaccine. A 27-year-old woman from Dhanas was brought dead at the GMSH-16. She tested positive for Covid posthumously. She also had her first dose. The tally of Covid deaths in UT has reached 1,115.

